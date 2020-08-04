Longmont officials to close stretch of Pike Road

Starting Wednesday and continuing through Aug. 12, Longmont will close Pike Road to eastbound traffic between South Sunset and South Coffman streets, city officials said Tuesday.

City staff said in a news release that the one-week around-the-clock closure is necessary to allow crews to widen Pike to accommodate bike lanes as part of Longmont’s Pike Road Improvements Project.

Construction is to take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but the eastbound lane will remain closed overnight during the one-week period to accommodate various construction activities. Detour signs will direct traffic from South Sunset Street and South Main Street to Ken Pratt Boulevard.

Officials urged the public to avoid using Pike Road until this phase of construction is complete. Current project information and traffic impacts can be found on the project website at bit.ly/Pike-Road-Improvements.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the project, can call the project hotline at 720-526-2044 or email PikeImprovements@gmail.com.