Mosquito control contractor to spray Longmont zones Thursday night

Weather permitting, Longmont’s mosquito control contractor will be spraying seven city zones Thursday night to reduce the risk of people being bitten by West Nile virus-bearing mosquitoes, city officials announced Tuesday.

Zones that Vector Disease Control International is to spray this week are Jim Hamm Park, Longmont Union Reservoir, Great Western/Mill Village, Left Hand Creek at Creekside, Longmont Meadow View, Stoney Ridge/ Alpine Elementary and Rough and Ready South.

Longmont and Vector Disease Control International provide a map on the West Nile virus webpage, at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile, that shows the boundaries of predetermined spray areas.

When mosquito traps exceed the 150-count threshold and West Nile virus has been detected in the Longmont area, notice will be provided to subscribers on Tuesdays. Spraying typically occurs Thursday nights — giving residents 48 hours’ notice of any spraying.

VDCI maintains a database of Longmont residents who have made notification or spraying equipment shutoff requests for their property if spraying is scheduled. Residents can contact the company to make a notification or shutoff request by calling 970-278-9977 or visiting vdci.net/colorado.

People can learn more about West Nile virus, the city’s integrated pest management program and how to protect themselves from West Nile virus at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile or by calling 303-651-8416.