School opening plans for area charters include remote only, hybrids, full-time in person

As both the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts announce a switch to online-only learning to start the school year, charter schools also have been announcing fall plans.

In Boulder Valley, both Lafayette’s K-12 Peak to Peak Charter School and Boulder’s Summit Middle are planning to start with remote learning only.

Peak to Peak’s plan is for students to learn online for at least the first nine weeks with the exception of kindergarten students who will have in-person learning opportunities on a half-day schedule. Summit, while starting remotely, has a goal of transitioning to a hybrid model “sometime after Labor Day.”

Boulder Prep, a charter high school in Gunbarrel, is planning for remote learning for the first four weeks, along with providing an opportunity for up to 15 students a day to come to the school building while attending their online classes. The hope, according to school leaders, is to switch to in-person instruction Sept. 21.

Charter schools in St. Vrain Valley have generally been planning at least some in-person learning, though it’s possible they will change course based on the school district’s Tuesday decision to start online only.

Aspen Ridge Preparatory in Erie is planning to offer students the option to attend in person five days a week, while delaying the start date to Aug. 31 for first- through eighth-graders and to Sept. 1 for kindergartners. Carbon Valley Academy, a K-8 charter school in Frederick, also is planning to bring students back in-person full time.

Longmont’s Twin Peaks Charter Academy is planning full-time in-person learning for elementary students and a hybrid model for secondary students, who would attend in-person every other day and learn from home on the alternating days.

Two other charters planning hybrid models, with a mix of in-person and remote learning, are now reconsidering based on the school district’s decision.

Parents at Firestone Charter Academy, formerly Imagine, can expect an update after the school’s administration has had an opportunity to meet, according to the school’s website.

Flagstaff Academy in Longmont, which has been planning a hybrid model, also is considering changing the plan based on new health data and research. The new plan under discussion is to bring in small groups of students who need additional support for in-person learning, while most students would start online only.

Charter schools that haven’t yet announced a decision include Horizons K-8 in Boulder, which has a board meeting to discuss its reopening plans set for Thursday, and Longmont’s St. Vrain Community Montessori, which is set to decide by Friday.