Suicidal man with gun sparks response at Boulder hospital on Friday

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police responded to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital on Friday night on a report of an armed man.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said staff at the hospital, 4747 Arapahoe Ave., called police at 7:52 p.m. Friday after discharging a man who had a gun in his bag and was sitting on a bench in the parking lot outside the hospital.

Aulabaugh said two officers arrived and saw the man holding the gun, and police set up a perimeter and brought in a armored tactical vehicle to bring a contact team up to the man.

An officer who knew the man through previous contacts spoke through the vehicle’s speaker system, and was able to convince the man to move away from the gun and surrender to police.

Aulabaugh said the man told police he had suicidal ideas because of physical pain.

The man was taken into custody and was placed on a mental health hold. Aulabaugh said the man will be ticketed for theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
