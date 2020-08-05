Boulder County officials to conduct candidate lot drawing for general election

Boulder County Elections will have a lot drawing Tuesday to determine the order of candidate names for the Boulder County Commissioner contests on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

Ballot positions for the Boulder County Commissioner District 1 and 2 contests will be determined through the drawing, which will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Boulder County Elections office and should take fewer than 10 minutes.

Members of the public may observe the drawing remotely via Microsoft Teams either by following the link below or calling in at 720-400-7859 with the conference ID 329-747-999#.

More information about Boulder County elections can be found at bouldercounty.org/elections.