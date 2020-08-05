Boulder County tops 2,000 coronavirus cases; Pasta Jay’s reports second outbreak

Boulder County recorded 46 coronavirus cases Wednesday, and Pasta Jay’s recorded its second coronavirus outbreak.

This brings the total number of county cases to 2,015, but Boulder County Public Health spokesman Mike Stratton said the influx in cases is partly due to a delay in results from a lab on Tuesday.

“Once we received all the information, there were actually 33 new cases for the 24 hours of Aug. 4, for a total of 2,001 cases by midnight,” Stratton said about the seven cases initially reported on Tuesday.

Despite the number of cases reported, hospitalizations have only increased slightly. There have been 185 hospitalizations to date, and four of those have been recorded in the past two weeks.

“It is troubling to see the number of people infected by COVID-19 continuing to rise in the county,” Stratton said. “While the numbers of people who have been hospitalized has not increased at the same rate, we know that hospitalizations usually lag behind new infections by two to four weeks.”

The death toll remained at 74 on Wednesday, and 763 individuals have recovered. There are 161 disease investigations in progress.

Of the 46 additional cases, 13 were reported in the 20-29 age group, 12 were reported in the 40-49 age group and 10 were reported in the 10-19 age group.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday releases updated outbreak data. The Pasta Jay’s outbreak was the only new outbreak recorded in the county this week.

This is the second outbreak reported at Pasta Jay’s, following the first incident reported June 14, in which five staff members tested positive.

After the first outbreak was announced, the restaurant in a news release said it “may have the secret to survive COVID-19,” and Pasta Jay’s leadership hoped their response plan could help other restaurants dealing with an outbreak.

The second outbreak was determined on July 31, according to state data, and two staff members tested positive.

The restaurant on Saturday posted a statement on its Facebook that they were notified of the two employees who tested positive.

“This is separate from our previously resolved outbreak,” the post stated. “One of the employees was exposed from an outside source and other employee later developed symptoms. Neither employee has worked in the past week and neither worked while they were ill.”

The restaurant closed Monday and Tuesday to conduct deep cleaning, the post stated, and the two employees work on the overnight crew and “have no contact with the public and very limited contact with our other staff.”

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our employees and customers safe by enforcing constant masking, social distancing and conducting temperature checks and daily health assessments of staff,” the post stated.

Regional Marketing and Operations Director Erica Council said the restaurant did not have any statement outside of its Facebook post.

No additional outbreaks were resolved in Boulder County on Wednesday. An outbreak is considered resolved when there are no new coronavirus infections for 28 days.

There are still active outbreaks at Ball Aerospace, where eight staff members tested positive; Black Cat. where three staff members tested positive and one staff member is considered probable; Boulder Country Club, where six staff members tested positive; Boulder County Jail, where two people tested positive; and the Kidney Center of Longmont, where three staff members tested positive.

Statewide, there have been 48,988 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,851 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,717 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,536 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 562,086 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 47

10-19: 182

20-29: 648

30-39: 245

40-49: 262

50-59: 230

60-69: 157

70:79: 121

80+: 105

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.