Council seeks to change eviction ballot measure

Boulder City Council members on Tuesday proposed changing parts of the No Evictions Without Representation ballot measure to make it a tax and to exempt affordable housing providers from the cost, which campaign organizers said they do not want and will not agree to.

No Evictions Without Representation already has garnered enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot. The measure would charge a $75 fee on every rental unit in the city to pay for legal representation to people facing eviction.

Council member Aaron Brockett proposed adding a stipulation to the measure that funding could also be used for rental assistance, which campaign organizer Ruy Arango told council members on Tuesday he supported.

But opening the door to that slight change led some Council members, including Bob Yates and Mark Wallach, to suggest larger overhauls.

Wallach said he wanted to see Boulder Housing Partners, which provides affordable housing, exempt from the fee.

“I think taking $100,000 from an organization that is dedicated to affording housing as a fee is something that’s going to diminish support from something I think is otherwise a very workable and worthy initiative,” Wallach said.

Boulder Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber later clarified that the fee is expected to cost the department about $216,000 a year.

Arango told council members Tuesday and told the Camera on Wednesday that he is opposes exempting affordable housing programs from the fee.

“We are opposed to that for the simple reason that affordable housing providers are still landlords, and they still evict their tenants,” Arango said Wednesday. “Just a couple weeks ago I witnessed Boulder Housing Partners evict someone and that person lost their home. We think as long as they are evicting folks, they should be paying that fee.”

Yates pushed for a change to the measure that would allow City Council the ability to take money “left over” from the program every year and refund it to affordable housing providers.

“I simply don’t understand if there’s plenty of money to pay the lawyers … why anyone would care if Council, if future Councils refunded that back to affordable housing providers rather than do eviction prevention,” Yates said.

Yates and Wallach also said they wanted the measure to be a tax, rather than a fee, to avoid a legal challenge in court.

“If you need legal counsel to help you understand the advantages of using (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) TABOR language, I’d urge you to do that,” Yates told Arango.

On Wednesday, Arango said he is confident in the legal precedence, including Colorado Supreme Court rulings, that support fees as funding sources.

“A fee is not only legally defensible, but it’s a better tool,” Arango said, in that there’s more flexibility to change it if need be, whereas changing taxes requires another ballot measure.

There are currently two NEWR measures that could make the ballot — the citizen measure that includes funding for legal representation for those facing eviction, which received enough signatures to make the ballot on its own, and the council measure that is identical to the citizen measure, except it adds rental assistance for people facing eviction.

If Council members change the newly proposed measure beyond adding rental assistance, Arango said, the campaign will not agree to withdraw its original ballot measure.

“Our offer to the council is to include rental assistance, and I’m hopeful and optimistic they’re going to do that instead of something else entirely,” Arango said. “In the unfortunate circumstance they decline, we will be forced to return to original ballot language, which is still an excellent program. We just think adding rental assistance would be even better.”

City Council is set for a second reading on both proposed measures on Aug. 18.