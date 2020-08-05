GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont shooting trial delayed until December

Taurian Smith charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Taurian Smith (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old at an apartment complex in Longmont last year had his scheduled trial this month pushed back to December.

Taurian Ladon Smith, 20, pleaded not guilty in February to attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault – extreme indifference, and two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Smith was set for a seven-day trial starting Monday, but that trial date was canceled and reset for Dec. 7, according to online court records.

Smith also has a motions hearing set for Sept. 9.

Smith had been in custody until June, when he posted a $5,000 cash bond.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Pratt Street in Longmont on June 12 for a reported shooting. Officers pulled over a vehicle with Smith, two other men and a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound on the way to the hospital. The teen was taken to Longmont United Hospital but then eventually airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood with serious injuries. The teen had surgery because due to the bullet going through his liver, prosecutors said.

The two men and Smith initially told police the teen had been shot while they were hiking in a field.

But further investigation revealed that Smith might have told witnesses to tell police this story, according to an arrest affidavit. One of the men told police he had been smoking a vape pen outside the apartment when he heard a gunshot and then saw Smith come out carrying the teen.

In an interview with police, Smith said he was with two friends from Nebraska visiting someone they knew in Longmont and reiterated his story about walking in a field when the teen was shot. When an officer confronted Smith on the plausibility of the story, Smith said the gun involved had been tossed to him and he fired accidentally when he caught it, according to the affidavit.

But prosecutors later said Smith told the victim before pulling the trigger that he would shoot him with six bullets after an argument over a switchblade.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
