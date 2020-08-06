Longmont woman rescued near Diamond Lake after experiencing chest pain

A 55-year-old Longmont woman was rescued near Diamond Lake in Nederland after experiencing chest pains while hiking in the area.

Nederland Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived at the trail head and met the woman near the Arapahoe Pass trail and the Diamond Lake trail turnoff, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was evaluated and rescuers decided to transport her in a litter to the trail head, where she was then taken to Boulder by American Medial Response.

The U.S. Forest Service and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the two-hour search, according to the release.