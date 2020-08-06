Army helicopters train this week at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Five U.S. Army helicopters, which began training at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday, are expected to complete their sessions Saturday.

Airport personnel learned of their presence Tuesday when they saw the training, which was arranged through a company at the airport, and posted what information they had on the airport’s Facebook page, Airport Director Paul Anslow said.

It is unclear which base the helicopters came from, he said, because the information was undisclosed for operational reasons. The airport did not give prior notice to nearby residents — several of whom have commented about the sight and noise of the flight plan, nor are those running the training required to provide prior notice.

It is unclear at what altitude the aircraft are flying, but because Chinooks are one of the largest U.S. military helicopters, Anslow suspects they’re flying the same altitude as other planes, but “because of their size and power, it seems much larger and noisier.”

The times are not restricted for the training or other flight plans, Anslow said, and the airport operates 24/7.