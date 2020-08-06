GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Army helicopters train this week at Rocky…

News
Boulder Area news

Army helicopters train this week at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Five U.S. Army helicopters, which began training at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday, are expected to complete their sessions Saturday.

Airport personnel learned of their presence Tuesday when they saw the training, which was arranged through a company at the airport, and posted what information they had on the airport’s Facebook page, Airport Director Paul Anslow said.

It is unclear which base the helicopters came from, he said, because the information was undisclosed for operational reasons. The airport did not give prior notice to nearby residents — several of whom have commented about the sight and noise of the flight plan, nor are those running the training required to provide prior notice.

It is unclear at what altitude the aircraft are flying, but because Chinooks are one of the largest U.S. military helicopters, Anslow suspects they’re flying the same altitude as other planes, but “because of their size and power, it seems much larger and noisier.”

The times are not restricted for the training or other flight plans, Anslow said, and the airport operates 24/7.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...
  2. Chicken And Waffles!

    Want to make the best chicken and waffles you’ve ever had? Start with a bottle of Blonde Beard’s Chicken &...
  3. When Your Plumbing Doesn’t Work

    When your plumbing doesn’t work, that’s an emergency. Don’t wait to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating to fix your problem...
  4. Summer Is Beer Season

    We love a good brew any time of the year, but summer is beer season! And Twin Peaks Liquor is...
  5. What Should A Tombstone Cost?

    If you are honoring the memory of a loved one with a memorial, you may be wondering, “What should a...