B Strong On-Demand, fundraising ride for Boulder Community Health, kicks off Saturday

B Strong On-Demand, the virtual iteration of the annual B Strong Ride, will begin Saturday and will last until Aug. 21. The annual fundraising ride was changed to the virtual format in June to allow social distancing.

The annual fundraiser brings in money to cover the cost of a full year of cancer care for patients at the Boulder Community Health’s Center for Integrative Care, and also benefits the George Karl Association.

The event will still offer participants three routes of varying lengths to complete at any time between Saturday and Aug. 21. The routes are on open roads where other vehicle traffic is permitted, and there will not be traffic control, route markings or medical support. Riders must abide by safety regulations at all times.

Riders can use a phone app to navigate and will also be given paper maps. The app also includes information about where to find water, food and restrooms.

Registration is open on a donation only basis as the organization has waved the usual fee. Registration is open until the first day of the event.

The three routes include the 24-mile Countryside Peach Passion Loop north of Boulder, the 31-mile Red Zinger 31 Loop through ranches and farms north of Boulder and the 68-mile Morning Thunder Mountain Loop through the mountains north and west of Boulder.

All the routes were named after teas produced by Celestial Seasonings, the event’s title sponsor. Mike Shaw Subaru is the presenting sponsor.

Tory Lysik

