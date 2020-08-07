GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based MiRagen says it has cash to last…

News
Business

Boulder-based MiRagen says it has cash to last through late 2021

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cancer-drug developer MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) posted a multi-million dollar loss in the last quarter but expects a runway into late 2021 after securing a critical designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its lead drug candidate.

The Boulder-based Miragen reported revenues of $170,000 for the quarter, a drop of 93% from the same quarter last year after the loss of a prior research and development agreement with a collaborating company. It has yet to get any of its clinical drugs to market approval.

The company posted a $6.4 million loss, or 12 cents of loss per share. However, that’s a decline from the $8.9 million loss from the second quarter of 2019.

Miragen also landed Orphan Drug Status for its lymphoma drug candidate Cobomarsen from federal drug regulators late last month, which grants the company tax credits, grants and seven years of exclusivity before the drug can be licensed as a generic.

A Phase II trial for Cobomarsen is already underway.

The company expects to be able to operate through the third quarter of 2021 with current revenues.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Dermatology Through Telemedicine

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...
  2. Christina’s Luxuries Online

    Did you know you can shop Christina’s Luxuries online? Put the ease of online shopping together with the finest selection...
  3. Choose Carpet Masters Of Colorado

    Why do so many homeowners choose Carpet Masters of Colorado for all of their flooring needs? They are locally owned...
  4. Continuing Care Retirement Community

    Our circumstances and abilities can change in our retirement years. That’s an important reason that many families choose AltaVita Independent...
  5. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...