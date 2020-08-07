Boulder County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of assault suspect

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released a sketch of a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman hiking alone near Martin Gulch in Boulder.

The assault occurred about 3 p.m. July 28 at the Walker Ranch Open Space, in an unnamed trail section heading toward the Ethel Harrold trail head, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said.

As the woman was hiking, an unknown man approached her and assaulted her by force, a July 28 news release from the sheriff’s office said. The suspect is described to be in his 40s, taller than 6 feet and weighing more than 225 pounds.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone hiking in the area July 28 who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Detective Asa Merriam at 303-579-3611 or by email amerriam@bouldercounty.org.