Broomfield holds first hiring event in months

The Broomfield Workforce Center helped orchestrate its first in-person hiring event since February — weeks before the novel coronavirus — by coordinating with ResourceMFG on a drive-through event this week.

The staffing company set up canopies, tables and laptops in the Broomfield Health and Human Services parking lot with the intention of filling 80 positions for Carefree of Colorado, a Broomfield business that manufactures, markets and sells shade products such as awnings.

Participants were able to scan a QR code that took them to an application they could fill out on their cell phone or tablet or could sit down and fill one out at laptop stations that were sanitized after each use. Employees had drug tests kits available on site and could answer questions about the positions they were filling. The potential was there for participants to leave the station and start work within the week.

Lisa Lambright, area operation director with ResourceMFG, said the group assisted about 10 people as of 2 p.m. Tuesday and would return from 10 to 3 p.m. Wednesday to continue recruitment efforts. Since the $600 COVID-19 unemployment money is ending, the company said has been busier at all five branches, four in Colorado an one in Cheyenne.

In Broomfield, the trend for unemployment insurance claims hit a high of 11.1% in April and are currently at 10.1% for June, according to city and county data.

Starting last month, the Workforce Center has been hosting Virtual Business Exploration forums, which are one-hour facilitation workshops to showcase local businesses, Alejandro Garcia, business service specialist with Broomfield’s Workforce Center, said. They allow employers to meet potential employees face-to-face, through a screen, to ask questions and allow people to learn more about the position, the company and industry. They can also learn steps to help candidates in the job search process.

From March to May the main goal of the center was assisting job seekers registering for the workforce and helping walk people through the first step of getting unemployment aid. That help ended when people were actually registered, he said, but they helped people who lost jobs because of COVID-19 navigate the website.

In July, the virtual forums included 10 employers and nearly 80 participants, Garcia said. That figure is not too far off from the monthly job fairs the center held before COVID-19. In January about 90 attended the two-hour long fair; in February it was closer to 80. Typically the virtual programs are held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays every week. Job seekers can view which companies will be presenting on the workforce website broomfieldworkforce.org.

The goal, Garcia said, was to find a new and innovative way to assist job seekers and employers during times of physical distancing. No other “drive-through” hiring events are currently planned, he said, but the center is open to working with other businesses to offer that service.

Anytime someone can see your face, either partially covered or through a screen, it helps people remember names, Garcia said. Keeping up those virtual interactions also helps people on both sides gather information beyond a general job description and resume.

One question that keeps coming up in those sessions is what safety protocols businesses have in place to help protect workers, Garcia said. All businesses he’s seen have offered some guidelines or policies for protecting health and safety.

The workforce center also continues to offer virtual workshops on skills such as resume writing and interviewing. People can also schedule appointments to use the computers at the center to apply for jobs.