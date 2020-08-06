Despite COVID, farm dinners forge on along the Front Range

There’s something about enjoying the first flavorful bites of a chef-prepared meal while overlooking the land responsible for birthing the harvest whose elements can be found within the dish.

Summertime in the Front Range means farm dinners with foothill backdrops. Despite the pandemic putting a stop to multiple happenings, outdoor dining is forging on. Offering palate-pleasing menus, incorporating local organic produce and providing enough space to spread out from other diners, farm dinners are perhaps the ideal culinary experience of the times.

“Dining outdoors is best captured in Colorado summers,” said Debbie Seaford-Pitula, who co-owns Whistling Boar catering with her husband David Pitula. “And, certainly during the COVID-19 era, al fresco dining still allows for some community connection, safely.”

Whistling Boar’s upcoming sold-out dinner, on Saturday at MetaCarbon Organic Farm, 4640 Hygiene Road, Longmont, will feature smoked chicken tacos, beet salad cucumber cups, coriander spiced lamb ribs and much more. Prior to selling out, tickets were $75.

“Currently, the farm provides various sized tables which allow guests to only sit with their group,” Seaford-Pitula said. “We absolutely plan to offer more farm dinners this summer and fall. Harvest season is the best season.”

The catering company’s next farm dinner will be held on Aug. 29 at MetaCarbon. Diners can purchase tickets, through Whistling Boar’s site, starting Monday. September and October dates will be announced soon.

The Louisville-based company, that formed in 2016, has already built a reputation for crafting enticing dishes and authentic hospitality.

Pitula, a Culinary Institute of America grad, has early childhood memories of watching his mother tune into cooking shows featuring icons like Julia Child and Martin Yan. He’d observe them chop and sauté and soon had the urge to pick up the blade and spatula himself.

“Farm dinners are happening in Boulder County…thankfully,” said Pitula. “The majority of produce for the dinners is from MetaCarbon. Any other items are sourced at neighboring farms. The inspiration comes from the local farms themselves.”

In 2010, Pitula opened The Ox Cart Tavern in Brooklyn, N.Y., and for six years served heart-felt dishes — creative spins on American classics. His gastropub called on local purveyors to supply fresh ingredients whenever possible. He applies the same organic and regional ethos to his catering business today.

“Whistling Boar is all about local, seasonal and scratch cooking,” Pitula said. “We love the farming community. MetaCarbon and other locals, like Speedwell Farm and Gardens, Sky Pilot and Long Table Farmstead, have a lot of integrity in the food they produce and the animals they raise. Honestly, they make our job easy.”

Seaford-Pitula, originally from Guyana, South America, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., also formed a love for the art of cuisine at an early age. At age 14, she received her first cookbook and also learned to prepare some of her family’s traditional Afro-Indo-Caribbean recipes. She eventually worked front and back of house positions in some of Manhattan’s top restaurants.

Foodies won’t have to wait for a farm dinner to get a taste of Whistling Boar’s creations. With Boar Box, customers can get a generous supply of meals delivered right to their doorsteps starting at $225.

“We connect with each client to create custom menus that meet their gastronomic needs and goals,” Seaford-Pitula said. “We do have some sample menus for inspiration. The box itself consists of approximately six days of local and organic farm-to-fork lunches and dinners for two people. In addition to the meal options, we add jars of our pickled or fermented foods and bottles of homemade kombucha. Since we have a bread delivery service, clients can also have fresh bread delivered at the same time.”

In an effort to reduce waste, the boxes come in collapsible crates that the Pitulas pick up when folks are done with them. They have plans to offer a picnic box and birthday box soon.

“The most rewarding part of this culinary journey is being able to work more one on one with people and with farms,” Pitula said. “Our ultimate goal when we started this adventure was to bring the farm truly to the table and with Whistling Boar we are able to do that.”

With notable Boulder eateries Bramble and Hare and Black Cat Bistro temporarily closed, owners Eric Skokan and Jill Skokan are welcoming diners to their 425-acre farm — at 9889 N. 51st St. in Longmont — every night of the week.

Reservations can be made through Open Table. Masked guests can even explore the property that boasts snow-capped mountain views, flower-dotted fields, roaming chickens and charming historic farm buildings.

A three-course, prix-fixie menu is prepared using the freshest seasonal ingredients. Spontaneously, guests will not know the specifics of their dish prior to it being served, although dietary restrictions and preferences will be taken into consideration.

The cost is $80, before beverages, gratuity and tax.

Other local farms offering farm dinners. Note: Some farms have limited their dinners or have canceled them for the season due to COVID-19, so be sure to call ahead:

Aspen Moon Farm, 7927 Hygiene Road, Longmont, a USDA Certified Organic and Demeter Certified Biodynamic farm offers farm dinners; aspenmoonfarm.com or 303-684-6848.

Ollin Farms, 8627 N. 95th St., Longmont, hosts four course farm-to-table dinners prepared by local chefs; ollinfarms.com or 303-717-0586.

Oxford Gardens, 10145 Oxford Road, Longmont, hosts farm dinners and small private events; oxfordgardensboulder.com or 303-817-9676.