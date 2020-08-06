Former owner of Boulder liquor store accused of embezzling applies for public defender

The former owner of a Boulder liquor store accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the business and was set to represent himself at trial in November has now applied for a public defender.

Jeremy Wayne Barnes, 48, is currently scheduled for a five-day trial starting Nov. 16 on one count of theft between $100,000 and $1 million, a Class 3 felony.

Barnes is currently representing himself, but at a remote status conference Friday, Barnes told Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman he had applied for a public defender.

A representative of the Office of the Public Defender told Hartman Barnes application to see if he qualified was still being reviewed.

Hartman set Barnes for a status conference on Aug. 18. Prosecutors did not object to the hearing being set.

Barnes is free on $10,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, in 2016 Barnes bought Red’s Liquor, 4481 Broadway, along with August Zimmerman. But in March 2017, Barnes approached Zimmerman’s mother, Catherine, about buying the store from him because he could not get a liquor license because of a past felony conviction.

Catherine Zimmerman agreed to buy the store from Barnes, who remained as an employee. Barnes fired the store’s accountant and said he would handle bill paying while they looked for a replacement.

Zimmerman told police that in May 2017, she began noticing bounced checks and insufficient funds, and Barnes initially blamed the lack of funds on other employees stealing.

But Zimmerman hired a forensic accountant who found missing credit card deposits that should have been deposited in the liquor store’s bank accounts were being deposited in Barnes’ account.

According to the affidavit, a total of $139,234.63 in missing credit card deposits were sent to Barnes’ account instead of the liquor store’s.

Barnes denied any wrongdoing, but he was fired from the store.