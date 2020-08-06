High of 90 with a slight chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s with a slight chance of showers today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 61, with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 63.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 63, with a 10% chance of showers.

