Lyons Recorder editors disagree on reason for publication’s closing

A more than 110-year-old publication that recently had a digital revival closed last month in Lyons and leaders of the news source don’t agree on why it came to an end.

The Lyons Recorder was a weekly, online newspaper. Former Editor-in-Chief Ken Singer said the publication’s last issue was July 9. He said the reason the Lyons Recorder closed was a lack of staff members, but Kathleen Spring, a former editor, disagreed, saying it was “poor business management” that contributed to the paper’s end. Both, however, shared the sentiment that Lyons residents lost a valuable news source.

“It’s like losing a pet or favorite place that you used to go to,” Singer said. “There are about a dozen boards and commissions in this town. People are doing hard work, but it’s not getting reported. The town is lacking this day-to-day information.”

Spring, who had worked for the Lyons Recorder for more than 12 years, echoed this.

“The problem is we lose our weekly news,” Spring said. “To have to wait a whole month for the Redstone Review (a monthly Lyons publication), makes both personal and business news often too late to be usable.”

Singer and his wife, Sandy Spellman, revived the Lyons Recorder in January, six months after it closed in August last year, ceasing its printing of the newspaper. Singer paid roughly $300 for the domain name. Leading up to the revival, Singer and Spellman gathered about a dozen volunteers to edit and write for the paper. As the spread of the coronavirus ramped up in the spring, Singer said about six people quit “due to various factors,” according to a farewell post Singer shared on Facebook on the Recorder’s page. This left three full-time staff members and roughly six part-time writers, Singer said.

Spring, who declined to say what she thought were the poor business management practices were, said that in its digital revival, the publication was seeing solid reader traffic and that there was a core of dedicated writers. Spring also would not say what the amount of web traffic looked like for the publication.

In response to the accusation of the publication’s “poor business management,” Singer, who has worked for the Lyons Recorder for about seven years, said he thought some differing leadership styles may have caused some friction between staffers and influenced their choice to leave. He called Spring a “decent writer, good editor and good photographer,” but said they didn’t always see eye to eye.

Before Singer and Spellman, Joseph Lekarczyk and Lora Gilson, two former Lyons Recorder employees, purchased the paper in 2010 to keep it running. Lekarczyk and Gilson made the decision to close the Lyons Recorder after a nine-year run, when its biggest advertiser stopped printing ads. This put an end to 110 years of print publication.

Spring said the digital publication’s writers worked hard to concentrate on local issues that impacted the lives of Lyons townspeople. A browse of the publication’s website, lyonsrecorder.org, shows coverage of the mass number of mask-less people flocking to Bohn and LaVern Johnson parks, coverage of local racial justice protests and a feature of a teen who shared what life in the time of the pandemic had been like as a high school senior.

One hope that Singer and Spring agree on is that the closure is not the end of the publication’s long and storied legacy. Spring said she wants someone to come along to give the Lyons Recorder a fresh look and a new chance at life, while Singer said in his farewell that he hopes to see the paper revived.

Singer commended the publication’s volunteers and numerous partnerships, including local students who wrote for the paper, as well as writers who shared their perspectives on music, animals, gardening and Lyons’ history.

“It had a nice home-town feel,” Singer said.