Main Boulder Public Library reopens, offering limited services

After closing its doors March 13 and adjusting services through the coronavirus pandemic, the Main Boulder Public Library opened Monday.

Still, amenities are limited, but the library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., is now offering self-service pickup of holds and checkout, access to computers, printing and copying, outdoor returns and limited collection access, a news release from the library stated.

“Much of the library is off limits to customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with very limited access to the library’s collections,” the release said.

Both the children’s area and the adult collections are closed, and meeting and study rooms remain closed. There is no public seating outside of the computers, but the restrooms on the first floor are open.

Library staff encourage patrons to place holds on items before visiting. Face coverings, occupancy limits and social distancing are all required before entering the building from the main entrance on Arapahoe Avenue, the release stated.

“The health and safety of patrons is the number one priority,” the release said. “The library is always proactively cleaning, as well as using high-tech equipment to clean frequently touched spaces at night. Returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and returned to the shelves.”

The release also noted that financial impacts of the pandemic have slowed the library’s ability to purchase and process new materials, and library staffing and services have also been reduced. Ongoing furloughs that began April 20 impacted 70 percent of library staff, but it’s not clear how many library employees have returned to work.

The main library and call center are open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Meadows Branch Library, 4800 Baseline Road, is available for carryout service of holds made in advance by appointment, and returns can be made at the outdoor book drop.

All in-person services will be closed Friday for a city-wide furlough day.

“After that, we’ll really be up and running — stop by and see us!” The library posted on their Facebook announcing the updates.

The Carnegie Library for Local History, 1125 Pine St.; George Reynolds Branch Library, 3595 Table Mesa Drive; and NoBo Corner Library, 4600 Broadway; are all temporarily closed, according to the Boulder Library website.