Superior officials seek suggestions to name CenturyLink open space

Superior’s Open Space Advisory Committee is seeking name suggestions on the town’s new open space.

The undeveloped property is on the southern edge of town along Colo. 128 and has been a priority to town officials for years.

In April, the Superior Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to purchase 182 acres owned by CenturyLink for $15.06 million to create open space. In June, the town announced it officially closed on the purchase.

The entry ideas and votes will be reviewed by the Committee.

The top five names will be picked and presented to the Board of Trustees for a final selection.

To participate, visit https bit.ly/3fz8Pf8.