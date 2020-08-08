GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based Clovis earnings disappoint as…

News
Business

Boulder-based Clovis earnings disappoint as COVID slows new patient starts

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is hampering the rate of new patients seeking treatment for ovarian and prostate cancer.

The Boulder pharmaceutical firm posted revenues of $39.9 million and a loss of $1.15 per share in the previous quarter, missing Wall Street consensus estimates by $4.75 million and 10 cents respectively, according to data from finance site Seeking Alpha.

Clovis’ overall loss was $92.2 million for the period.

The vast majority of the revenue came from the company’s flagship ovarian-cancer treatment Rubraca, which showed sales increases of 21% from the same period last year. However, CEO Patrick Mahaffy said sales were depressed because cancer clinics are seeing fewer new patients as COVID-19 continues to be the prime health concern across the world.

“Second-quarter revenues were negatively affected, largely due to fewer new patient starts, as oncology practices and patients adjusted to the impact of the virus in the U.S. and Europe,” he said in a statement.

Revenues from Rubraca decreased 6% from the first quarter of the year to the second, the company said.

Clovis raised $85 million from new stock sales in May after Rubraca was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prostate cancer patients.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Dermatology Through Telemedicine

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...
  2. Christina’s Luxuries Online

    Did you know you can shop Christina’s Luxuries online? Put the ease of online shopping together with the finest selection...
  3. Choose Carpet Masters Of Colorado

    Why do so many homeowners choose Carpet Masters of Colorado for all of their flooring needs? They are locally owned...
  4. Continuing Care Retirement Community

    Our circumstances and abilities can change in our retirement years. That’s an important reason that many families choose AltaVita Independent...
  5. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...