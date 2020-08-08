GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County reports 18 coronavirus cases,…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County reports 18 coronavirus cases, one death Friday

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County recorded 18 coronavirus cases Friday and the first death in 24 days.

This brings the death toll to 75. The individual who died was in their 60s and was not a resident at a long-term care facility, Boulder County Public Health Spokesman Mike Stratton said.

With Friday’s 18 cases, the total number of cases sits at 2,049. Of those, 187 have been hospitalized, and 778 have recovered. There are 135 disease investigations in progress.

The health department on Friday said in a Tweet that they “are seeing a clear upward trend in COVID-19 case counts, with the 5-day average new case count hovering between 23-24 cases per day this week.”

“The one best thing everyone can do is stay home if at all possible to slow the spread,” the post stated.

Statewide, there have been 49,893 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,857 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,736 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,582 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 575,894 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

  • 0-9: 49
  • 10-19: 186
  • 20-29: 663
  • 30-39: 253
  • 40-49: 265
  • 50-59: 231
  • 60-69: 158
  • 70-79: 122
  • 80+: 105

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes. 

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Dermatology Through Telemedicine

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...
  2. Christina’s Luxuries Online

    Did you know you can shop Christina’s Luxuries online? Put the ease of online shopping together with the finest selection...
  3. Choose Carpet Masters Of Colorado

    Why do so many homeowners choose Carpet Masters of Colorado for all of their flooring needs? They are locally owned...
  4. Continuing Care Retirement Community

    Our circumstances and abilities can change in our retirement years. That’s an important reason that many families choose AltaVita Independent...
  5. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...