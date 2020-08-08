Boulder County resumes jury trials with new safety precautions amid coronavirus uncertainties

Boulder County saw jury trials resume this week for the first time since the courts shut down in March because of the coronavirus, but some attorneys are still not convinced it is safe to return to courtrooms in the midst of a pandemic.

An order by the Colorado Supreme Court chief justice prohibiting jury trials expired Monday, and Boulder County had two trials, the first a juvenile adjudication of dependency or neglect, and the second a criminal case in county court.

Both trials both had only six-person juries and were shorter trials, with both cases reaching verdicts by Tuesday.

“Thanks to the hard work and preparation of the administrators and the lawyers, and the court personnel, it went extremely well and the court proceedings went quite fairly,” said Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman, who presided over the juvenile case. “We’re cautiously optimistic we’re back on the path to restoring this important democratic right.”

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was glad to see jury trials resume.

“The right to a jury trial in criminal cases is a fundamental constitutional right for cases that cannot be resolved,” Dougherty said. “The witness and victims also deserve closure, and our office wants to make sure those rights are honored.”

Jeff Gard, the defense attorney on the county criminal case, said he has been pushing for courts to resume jury trials for a while and jumped at the chance to be part of the first criminal trial after the shutdown.

“In my view, we’re sort of like the postal service or the grocery store; we need to be in there doing our jobs,” Gard said. “Every defendant has the right to a speedy trial … The risks that we take are the same as other essential workers.”

But not all attorneys agree that it is safe or prudent to resume just yet.

“I actually don’t think it’s responsible as a community to be pushing forward with jury trials,” said Boulder managing public defender Nicole Collins. “The way I look at it, our risk hasn’t changed. But our tolerance for living in this environment, people are getting fatigued by it. Courts and prosecutors and presumably clients and lawyers and getting anxious to get things moving forward.

“But I don’t think enough has changed where we need to be jamming people in an indoor space.”

Health and safety measures

The 20th Judicial District released a plan for resuming jury trials that was developed by a committee featuring representatives of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Public Defender and Boulder County Public Health.

According to the plan, potential jurors will fill out a jury questionnaire and turn it in ahead of time to allow the judge and attorneys to disqualify some jurors ahead of time. Potential jurors who are deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 may also reschedule their jury duty before their summons date.

Potential jurors with COVID-19 symptoms, those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive within two weeks or those who have traveled within the past two weeks are also asked not to report.

Those who do report to the courthouse are required to wear masks at all times while inside the courthouse except when drinking water or when asked to show their face for identification purposes.

Marks to help with social distancing and assigned seating will also be in place, with jurors sitting in the gallery rather than the typical jury box for the duration of the trial. Jurors will also have their temperature checked each day before entering the building.

According to the plan, judges are also discouraged from holding unnecessary bench conferences.

In addition, county health officials inspected the Boulder Justice Center’s HVAC and ventilation systems were properly configured to reduce airborne exposure.

“While no public activity requiring relatively large numbers of people to gather indoors for extended periods of time can be completely risk-free, I am confident that the court staff and building services have taken all necessary and appropriate measure to minimize the risks,” Bill Hayes, air quality coordinator and safety officer with Boulder County Public Health, said in a statement. “BCPH recognizes that jury trials are a vital part of our democratic process and, therefore, supports their resumption with new safeguards in place.”

Dougherty said he was pleased with the health measures put in place for the return.

“When you think about people now going to get coffee, the protections far exceed anything in those settings,” Dougherty said.

Hartman said he felt the questionnaire did a good job of screening those at high risk or who were especially concerned about COVID-19 or had financial or other difficulties related to the pandemic.

“The questionnaire did a fantastic job, and those who came were ready, willing and able to serve,” Hartman said.

Dougherty also noted the number of prospective jurors who did express those concerns were not as many as officials had feared. In both trials, officials said about a quarter of those who turned in questionnaires were excused for coronavirus concerns.

“I am heartened by the fact that it’s a relatively small percentage of summoned jurors that cited COVID-19 as a reason,” Dougherty said.

Both Hartman and Boulder County Judge J.P. Martin, who presided over the criminal case, spoke with jurors after verdicts on Tuesday to ask about the health measures and said they were happy with the protocols and felt safe.

“The No. 1 goal was to resume fair trials in a safe fashion for the community, so we think the jurors were really pleased with the safeguards,” Hartman said.

Hartman said at the moment, Boulder County has only two courtrooms set up to have trials because of space constraints, which will limit the number of trials the courts can schedule at one time. Hartman said there are also no felony trials, which would require at least 12 jurors and even more prospective jurors, scheduled for August.

“We want to see how the six-person county and juvenile adjudications go first,” Hartman said. “After that, it really depends on the size of the courtroom.”

But Dougherty said he was hopeful the courthouse would be able to have 12-juror trials soon, noting other counties in Colorado already have had some after applying for waivers to the jury trial hiatus.

“I’m very confident given our health and safety protocols that we can conduct felony trials without endangering health and well-being,” Dougherty said.

But Collins expressed more skepticism, especially for felony trials. In addition to concerns about the COVID-19 screener limiting the jury pool, she noted it only takes one person to possibly shut down a courtroom, as Colorado Springs found out this week.

“It’s inevitable that the more people you bring together, the higher likelihood that you are going to have to shut down,” Collins said.

“What if on day 10, someone has a fever? Then you have to quarantine everybody and either come back in 14 days or you have a mistrial. You’re submitting a whole portion of the community to a high-risk situation, and then we have to start all over again.”

‘It’s fair under the circumstances’

Officials said both trials largely went off without a hitch procedure-wise, but the problems that did arise were mostly technological.

“The sound system had some challenges,” Hartman said.

Between microphone placement and jurors speaking through masks, answers during voir dire were sometimes hard to distinguish on the remote broadcast of the trial. The system broadcasting the proceedings into an overflow crashed at one point, and during the criminal trial Tuesday morning smooth jazz began playing from somewhere in the courtroom, leading Martin to ask that somebody, “Please turn off the Kenny G.”

Currently watching jury selection online in the first #Boulder trial since March. Potential jurors seated 6 feet apart in gallery, others in an overflow room. Looks like a couple of other judges are also online watching how this is going — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) August 4, 2020

Hartman said he took more frequent breaks to allow jurors to go into an outdoor patio inside the security area or leave the courthouse entirely to get some fresh air.

“The masks can be really exhausting.”

Hartman also noted that, while the reorganized courtroom made it easier for parties to distance, it did make following the trial awkward at times.

“Because we used the gallery, some jurors had to strain a bit to see the lawyers or move a little bit to see them,” Hartman said. “There are a couple of areas we’re trying to work on.”

That positioning is just one of the realities of doing trials in a pandemic Collins is worried could impact how effectively lawyers can try cases.

“One of the things that happens frequently is a juror not paying attention or sleeping,” Collins said. “You can’t pay attention to all of those reactions when the jurors are behind you.”

Collins noted that with masks, attorneys might not be able to pick up on non-verbal cues from witnesses, limiting their ability to confront witnesses. She said even after considering the health risks, the numerous constitutional issues to be overcome add to her stance against resuming trials.

“These are the rights that I think you are giving up if we go forward with that trial,” Collins said. “There are going to be clients who don’t care, and they may choose to go forward and that’s a different conversation that the attorney is having with the client.”

But Gard said for the most part he thought his client got a fair trial. For instance, he pointed out that prosecutors bought clear masks so jurors could see their witness’ faces. Gard said Martin ordered the defense team also be provided with the clear masks.

“It’s fair under the circumstances, because we are all in that same awkward position,” Gard said. “Everything is different, and I guess what I would say from my perspective, it was as fair as we can be given that we don’t have a lot of leeway or a lot of other options.

“We’re doing the best we can, and in that regard I think the judges did a really good job of trying to balance those things, and I think there was a sense of fairness. We’re just going to be balancing this concept of fairness and how do we present cases in a COVID world that is fair to both sides.”

Gard has yet another criminal case in Boulder County coming up this week, and said he met with judges and prosecutors to talk about possible improvements.

“All in all, it was, I guess, refreshing to that we’re back doing this, back in the business of law and supporting defendant’s rights to a speedy trial. Assuming they haven’t been violated already.”

Of course, it’s that possible violation that Gard thinks will be the next hurdle for courts to overcome. He said he will be appealing this week’s conviction, a resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer case.

Gard said he and his client tried to have this case in April, but were told they could not because of the court closure. While most defendants have been waiving their speedy trial rights — which entitles defendants to a trial within six months of entering a plea of not guilty — to accommodate the later trials, Gard said his client chose not to do so and wanted to proceed to trial.

Gard said even though the courts were closed by judicial order, that does not stop speedy trial rights.

“You can’t violate someone’s speedy trial rights to manage your own docket,” Gard said.

Dougherty noted earlier this year he hoped Colorado would pass a measure so the court shutdown period did not count toward speedy trial time, but such a law never came about.

As a result, Gard said his client’s trial on August was unconstitutional. It’s also why he thinks Boulder needs to consider actually increasing the number of trials they are holding.

“What happens when somebody like me says, ‘I’m not continuing my case and I’m demanding a trial? Why can’t we have more trials?’” Gard said. “I think we’re going to see some speedy trial issues now.”

Issues like the one Gard raised are just another indication that resuming trials in Boulder County was a momentous task, but is just the beginning of trying to get the justice system back on track.

“This is the beginning of a lot of legal head scratching,” Gard said.