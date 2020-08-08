GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Business

Broomfield firm sues UPS over alleged damage to $100K 3D printer

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
Laser Concepts Inc., a Broomfield 3D printing services firm, is suing UPS Ground Freight Inc. and a Utah-based shipping service broker for damages the firm alleges occurred to a newly purchased 3D printer valued at about $100,000.

According to the suit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Denver against UPS and broker Unishippers Global Logistics LLC, Laser Concepts purchased a 3D printer and paid the defendants to have it delivered. When the printer was delivered, a crate purchased by Laser Concepts to secure the printer was “visibly damaged” and a pallet containing the printer’s power unit was missing, court documents allege.

The power unit eventually arrived a few days later, but Laser Concepts discovered that the printer itself was damaged and inoperable, the complaint claims.

Laser Concepts “continues to lose production value and profits due to the damaged 3D printer,” according to the suit, which argues that UPS and Unishippers were negligent during the transportation process.

“We are reviewing the case, investigating the situation, and will respond appropriately,” a UPS spokesman told BizWest in an email Friday.

The suit demands damages including $102,250 judgment for the value of the printer, shipping and interest.

