Colorado Black Arts Festival returns this weekend with YouTube stream

This year’s Colorado Black Arts Festival, which under normal circumstances would have come and gone already at City Park, is adapting to the times.

Originally scheduled for July 10-12 at City Park, the event is now running Aug. 7-9 as a video stream on YouTube.

The festival has, on average, drawn about 50,000 people to City Park the last 33 summers for a family friendly celebration of African diaspora visual and performing arts, with the attendant food, drink and entertainment options.

“This call was made after weeks of monitoring local, state and federal government official orders and careful deliberation about the public health impact of the COVID-19,” organizer Florence Ayers said in a press statement. “We believe we have made the right decision for the safety and health of guests, participants, volunteers, and staff during these unprecedented times.”

The virtual version, which streams free via colbaf.org starting at 7 p.m. each day, will allow viewers to make donations on Colorado Black Arts Festival’s website to support the mix of artists, craftspeople and all-ages entertainment the festival would normally feature on outdoor stages.

Colorado Black Arts Festival began in 1986 as the Denver Black Arts Festival, a citywide celebration of the state’s Black community, “when a small contingent of artist and art lovers felt the lack of opportunities for African-American visual and performing artists in the Denver metro area was detrimental to the survival of the artists who were compelled to do art,” organizers said.

