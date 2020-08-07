GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado Black Arts Festival returns this…

Entertainment
Theater & Art

Colorado Black Arts Festival returns this weekend with YouTube stream

Alayia Fabre, 7, has her face painted by Susan Oxman of Fabulous Face Painting on July 8, 2017 at the 31st annual Blacks Arts Festival in Denver.
By | theknow@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

This year’s Colorado Black Arts Festival, which under normal circumstances would have come and gone already at City Park, is adapting to the times.

Originally scheduled for July 10-12 at City Park, the event is now running Aug. 7-9 as a video stream on YouTube.

The festival has, on average, drawn about 50,000 people to City Park the last 33 summers for a family friendly celebration of African diaspora visual and performing arts, with the attendant food, drink and entertainment options.

“This call was made after weeks of monitoring local, state and federal government official orders and careful deliberation about the public health impact of the COVID-19,” organizer Florence Ayers said in a press statement. “We believe we have made the right decision for the safety and health of guests, participants, volunteers, and staff during these unprecedented times.”

The virtual version, which streams free via colbaf.org starting at 7 p.m. each day, will allow viewers to make donations on Colorado Black Arts Festival’s website to support the mix of artists, craftspeople and all-ages entertainment the festival would normally feature on outdoor stages.

Colorado Black Arts Festival began in 1986 as the Denver Black Arts Festival, a citywide celebration of the state’s Black community, “when a small contingent of artist and art lovers felt the lack of opportunities for African-American visual and performing artists in the Denver metro area was detrimental to the survival of the artists who were compelled to do art,” organizers said.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Theater & Art

  1. Dermatology Through Telemedicine

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...
  2. Christina’s Luxuries Online

    Did you know you can shop Christina’s Luxuries online? Put the ease of online shopping together with the finest selection...
  3. Choose Carpet Masters Of Colorado

    Why do so many homeowners choose Carpet Masters of Colorado for all of their flooring needs? They are locally owned...
  4. Continuing Care Retirement Community

    Our circumstances and abilities can change in our retirement years. That’s an important reason that many families choose AltaVita Independent...
  5. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...