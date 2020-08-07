GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Highs in the 90s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 63.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 62, with a 20% chance of showers.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 59.

