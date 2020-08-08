Man arrested after calling Lafayette security guard racial slurs, hitting him with ski pole outside Good Samaritan Medical Center

Lafayette police arrested a man Thursday who they say hit a Good Samaritan Medical Center security guard with a ski pole and called him racial slurs.

William Millensifer, 36, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, Millensifer was discharged from the hospital at 4 a.m. About 5:50 a.m., he was escorted to the parking lot by two security officers, Tyron Lyles and William Farnsworth, after refusing to leave.

In the parking lot, Millensifer “began to be verbally antagonistic and struck Officer Lyles on his hip with a metal ski pole,” the affidavit said.

Millensifer also called Lyles racial slurs through the assault, the affidavit states.

Lyles told officers that Millensifer also hit his left leg with the ski pole, and the pain level was at a five out of 10. Farnsworth was able to intervene and placed Millensifer in handcuffs, according to the affidavit, until police arrived.

The affidavit lists Millensifer as white and homeless. Lyles’ race was not disclosed.

Millensifer remains in the Boulder County Jail as of Friday, and bond information had not yet been set, court records show. His booking photo was not available Friday.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing on advisement.

Millensifer has an extensive criminal history in Colorado, with eight closed criminal cases between Adams, Denver, Douglas, Gilpin and Jefferson counties. Within those cases, he has pleaded guilty to menacing, assault, trespass, robbery and possession of a controlled substance.