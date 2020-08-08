Wednesday crash on U.S. 287 in front of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette injured 2

The crash Wednesday on U.S. 287 near Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette left two people seriously injured, officials said Thursday.

Lafayette police were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 287 and Campus Drive for a crash between a box truck and a semi-truck carrying lumber, Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla said. Both vehicles were driving north on U.S. 287 when the box truck rear-ended the semi-truck after both proceeded from the intersection.

The crash caused lumber to penetrate the driver’s area of the box truck, Rosipajla said. The driver and the passenger of the box truck were taken to an area hospital with serious injures.

The crash reduced U.S. 287 northbound and southbound to one lane while crews investigated and cleaned debris, including lumber, off the road, which was later reopened about 4:15 p.m.