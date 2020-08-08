Longmont’s Sunrise Stampede sees lower turnout, but rise in sponsorship helps race to meet fundraising goal

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, a group of about 20 intrepid runners stretched their legs and arms at Sandstone Ranch Community Park in Longmont as they prepared to embark on the first virtual Sunrise Stampede. A cooler full of Gatorade and water sat nearby, serving as the prize for those who endured through the finish line.

The annual race usually sees about 900 people turn out in Longmont to test out their athletic skills and raise funds for the Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley. The money supports Teacher Innovation Grants to enhance learning for students with special needs. This year, the 35th annual event went virtual, due to precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Competitors of the 10K or 2-mile run-walk were invited to sign up online, choose a course and submit their time on the event’s website.

While this year’s race saw a decrease in its registration, dropping to 275, Josh Atherton, executive director for the Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley, said that as of Saturday afternoon the event was on track to meet its fundraising goal of between $15,000 and $20,000. Atherton said the event usually gets a net of $20,000, which he expected to see achieved this year. Atherton said there was an increased number of sponsorships, and with lower event costs — because there was no need to pay for things like security of portable toilets — the foundation was on track to raise its average amount, despite the lower attendance. Many who participated said they were encouraged by the Sunrise Stampede’s mission to still take part in the race.

White Fields Community Church, 2950 Colorful Ave, organized the group of runners at Sandstone Ranch Community Park on Saturday.

Worship pastor Mike Payne, “that’s P-A-Y-N-E, but I will be in a lot of P-A-I-N,” guided the group through a warmup as he braced himself for the 6.2 miles ahead. Payne outlined the runners’ route, explaining that they would wind along the St. Vrain Greenway and loop back to their starting point. The terrain, he confessed, wasn’t all flat.

“When you are running down the hill, rejoice in the Lord,” Payne said. “When you’re running up it, rejoice even more.”

Lead pastor Nick Cady said the church has been a sponsor for the Sunrise Stampede for the last four years. Cady is an avid runner and planned to compete in the 10K. As far as preparation for the race, Cady said he had run two 10Ks earlier in the week. Payne, Cady noted, was among his biggest competitors Saturday. While Cady said he still wanted to participate, having a virtual event rather than an in-person race gave him a “sense of loss.”

“A big part of running the race is that you tend to run faster when there are other people around you,” he said. “A lot of people would wonder what’s the point (in a virtual race)?”

However, Cady said it was the cause that the Sunrise Stampede raises funds for that encouraged him and other members of the church to still show up.

“A big part of our DNA as a church is that we want to be involved in our community,” Cady said. “We like that this goes to support special education at St. Vrain Valley School District. It’s a great cause. Many members of our church run, so it’s easy to get involved.”

Preparing for the race alongside Cady that morning were husband and wife Trent and Kendra Cito, of Longmont.

Kendra Cito said she was there to get some exercise and also to support children with special needs. The cause is one that is close to home for her. She said her brother, Colby Gurley, of Milliken, has special needs and is on the autistic spectrum. The nonprofit program Imagine! helps provide services and support education, job training and community living for people with disabilities.

As she ran Saturday, Kendra Cito said helping people like her brother was going to be on her mind.

“We wanted to get to know more people, but also supporting the cause,” she said. “Kids are worth it.”

Nearby, Shaun Freed and his 13-year-old daughter, Elena Freed, of Mead, prepared to take part in the 2-mile race.

“It’s encouraging to run with other people,” he said. “especially at this time; we need social (interaction). Even with a small group, it’s helpful.”

About 8:30 a.m., the racers lined up near a flag with the church’s name on it. A woman called out, “Ready, set, go!” And they were off.

Like Payne, Cady acknowledged that running a 10K on a summer day isn’t easy.

“I’m looking forward to being done,” Cady said. “And being able to say I did it.”

Atherton said people can see uploaded race times online at sunrisestampede.org. Winners will be announced Sunday in an email to participants. People can also check out a post-race video Monday, thanking sponsors and participants. The videos will be shared on Facebook and on the Sunrise Stampede’s YouTube channel. Those interested can still donate to the Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley online through the Sunrise Stampede webpage.