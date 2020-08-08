Omaha woman seriously injured in 20-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

A 60-year-old woman from Omaha, Neb., was seriously injured Friday when she fell about 20 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers responded to help the woman, who slipped below a pullout on the lower section of Old Fall River Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to the release, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care and conducted a technical rescue; lowering the woman approximately 60 to 70 feet down a scree field to the Endovalley Picnic Area. Estes Health Ambulance paramedics assisted. The woman was flown by UCHealth Lifeline Air Ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.

Old Fall River Road was closed for roughly three hours as emergency responders worked to help the woman. Around 1:30 p.m., Old Fall River Road was opened, the release said.