Local breweries struggle with economic uncertainty during coronavirus pandemic

Breweries have opened in the Boulder area as the coronavirus quarantine lockdown was lifted several weeks ago, but many are struggling to regain the revenue they previously had. One local brewery has even chosen to close its doors directly because of coronavirus.

“Just like the uniqueness of the beers our breweries produce, they are taking unique approaches,” Boulder Chamber of Commerce member John Tayer said. “It’s everything from how they welcome you into the breweries and making sure you understand the guidelines to the very competent and health-conscious service that their staff is providing.”

The Brewery Association is measuring the economic differences throughout the year, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their data shows that the economy regarding breweries is not returning to normal, according to Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewery Association. Off-premise sales have stayed somewhat normal, while on-site revenue has decreased significantly, according to the study.

“We have seen brewery shutdowns, and increasingly, the closings cite the coronavirus as the reason,” said Watson.”We’re seeing that the future is less certain.”

Watson explained that according to the data study, breweries may be going toward a shift in economic activity. The shift in sales can put breweries under a strain, pushing them to change how they run their business.

Breweries have been allowed to open only if they follow state government regulations, which include social distancing measures and requiring guests to have masks on for entry.

Kristina Schostak, of Left Hand Brewery in Longmont, said she has seen a drop in sales. Over 30% of their revenue comes from in-person sales, which was put to a halt during the lockdown. Schostak has seen a rise in delivery but it does not compensate for the loss. She said since customers have a limited budget, consumers have to make choices on what not to buy.

Left Hand Brewery has reworked its layout to comply with coronavirus regulations, such as putting in a third patio in place of one of their parking lots to allow groups to social distance.

“We feel that those minor inconveniences to everybody have been really well received,” said Schostak. “We brought in a lot of extra shading, but come the winter with the cold and snow that’s not going to be an available option.”

Finkel and Garf, in Gunbarrel, has also reopened and focused attention on creating a clean environment for guests to feel safe. This brings added stress, as owners do not know what the future holds regarding the pandemic. Their main concern is sustaining business safely.

“It is challenging in all aspects of our business right now,” owner Dan Garfinkel said. ”We want to make sure we’re keeping a team that’s as safe and healthy as possible.”

One brewery in Boulder has permanently closed its doors due to coronavirus. BRU officially closed Friday. Although there were various factors that led to the closure, owner Ian Clark said the pandemic was the main concern.

“The years leading up to COVID did not leave us in the greatest position,” said Clark. “It probably could not have come at a worse time for us.”

BRU was already experiencing economic downfall due to construction nearby hurting the brewery’s atmosphere. When restaurants were allowed to reopen, the brewery chose to stay closed because they did not want their employees to feel unsafe while working.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Clark said the brewery could not last through a second lockdown. Last week they allowed customers to fill their own growlers for $5 each to empty the supply.

After running BRU for 11 years, Clark said he expects to take time off to enjoy his family once the business is officially closed.

Another state lockdown is not expected to happen in the future, but the full length of the pandemic is still unknown. As the weeks continue, organizations such as the Brewery Association will be keeping track of the economy surrounding breweries and restaurants.