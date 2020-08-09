Longmont City Council to vote whether to advance measures to November ballot

Longmont’s City Council is to vote Tuesday night on whether to advance two measures to Longmont voters on the November election ballot.

Likely to gain council members’ approval, based on their past discussions, is a ballot question asking voters’ authorization for the city to issue up to $80 million in bonds to finance a variety of improvements, upgrades and expansions of Longmont’s drinking-water treatment, storage, transmission and delivery systems.

Their bonds’ principal and interest repayment costs would be paid from a portion of future collections of revenues from a five-year schedule of water-rate increases the council approved last December.

Also up for a council vote is whether to seek voters’ authorization in this year’s election for a measure Longmont voters rejected last year — an amendment to Longmont’s home rule charter that would allow the city to lease city-owned property for up to 30 years.

Council members voted during a March 3 study session to direct city staff to prepare the resolution the council will have to formally adopt to submit the water projects bond question to Longmont voters in this year’s election. The council informally repeated that go-ahead after a July 14 staff presentation about the measure and the projects it would pay for.

Barbara McGrane, a city business services and strategic planning manager in the Department of Public Works and Natural Resources, said in a July interview the approximate amounts of projects the $80 million in bonds would pay for are $40 million for water treatment, including the decommissioning of the Wade Gaddis Water Treatment Plant, and replacing that plant’s capacity with the expansion of the Nelson Flanders Water Treatment Plant; $25 million for treated water storage tanks; and $15 million for replacement and repair of distribution and transmission pipelines.

Council members also agreed last month to consider Councilman Tim Waters’ suggestion that voters be asked again whether to allow the city to lease property that it owns to another party for terms of up to 30 years, increasing the 20-year limit in Longmont’s current municipal charter.

Waters has said 30-year lease terms might make it more likely for private parties to be willing to enter into public-private partnerships with the city to share in the costs of building and operating facilities such as a potential community performing arts, culture and conference center.

That proposal went down to defeat in last year’s election, with 54.5% of the participating voters voting “no” to the idea and 45.5 percent casting “yes” votes. Waters has argued that the measure could pass if interested community organizations will campaign for its passage and provide voters with information about why the city is seeking longer lease terms.

Council members voted June 30 to direct staff to put the question on an agenda for a formal council decision about whether to ask voters’ approval of the idea in November.

However, some council members — while not opposing the idea of taking the proposal back to the ballot — have questioned whether that should be in this year’s election or whether Longmont should wait until a future year’s ballot, giving the city and the measure’s supporters more time to explain what they contend the benefits would be of longer leases.

If a council majority gives initial approval Tuesday to the ordinance that would advance the lease-lengths charter amendment to November’s ballot, a public hearing and final council vote on putting that measure on the ballot would be set for Aug. 25.

Since the proposed water-bond ballot question would not be a city charter amendment, the council can proceed to cast a final vote Tuesday on a resolution, rather than an ordinance, that would advance that measure to this fall’s ballot.

One measure that definitely will not be headed to this year’s ballot is Citizens for Airport Accountability’s proposal that Longmont voters impose financial constraints on the council and city staff’s future ability to budget for Vance Brand Municipal Airport’s operations, maintenance and capital improvements expenses.

That organization needed to turn petitions with at least 6,329 valid Longmont voters’ signatures by the close of business Wednesday to gain a spot on the November ballot. City Clerk Dawn Quintana said in a Thursday email that “we have not received anything from CAA.”

Citizens for Airport Accountability spokesman Scott Stewart had earlier acknowledged in a July 24 interview that the organization had not been able to collect enough petition signatures to put its proposed city charter amendment onto November’s ballot.

Stewart, who could not be reached for comment Friday, said last month that Citizens for Airport Accountability has not ruled out trying to petition a measure onto a future year’s election ballot. But he said a voter-approved municipal charter amendment might not be needed if “we can have better conversations with both the airport and the Council” to “see if we can get a better relationship between the airport and the surrounding community.”

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will be participating from remote locations. People can watch the meeting by clicking “play” on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y2awq2cs