2 teachers receive Presidential Awards for…

2 teachers receive Presidential Awards for excellence in math and science teaching

Two area teachers, Linda Cochran, of Longmont’s Altona Middle School and Erin Greenwood, of Boulder’s Nevin Platt Middle School, have been awarded Presidential Awards for excellence in mathematics and science teaching.

Linda Cochran (Courtesy photo)

Established in 1983, it’s the highest award given by the U.S. government to kindergarten through 12th grade math and science teachers. Two awardees are selected annually from each state.

Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Erin Greenwood (Courtesy photo)

