After spending night stranded on ledge near…

News
Boulder Area news

After spending night stranded on ledge near Little Pawnee Peak, two Aurora hikers rescued

Two hikers from Aurora were stranded overnight near Little Pawnee Peak before they were hoisted out by the Colorado Army National Guard on Aug. 10, 2020. / Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff’s Office
Two hikers from Aurora were stranded overnight near Little Pawnee Peak before they were hoisted out by the Colorado Army National Guard on Aug. 10, 2020.

Two hikers from Aurora were rescued Monday morning from Indian Peaks Wilderness after spending the night stranded on a ledge.

Another couple hiking in the area heard the stranded hikers shouting for help, and called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. through an SOS function on their GPS, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The ensuing rescue took 17.5 hours, and the stranded individuals were ultimately hoisted out by the Colorado Army National Guard.

They were determined to be stuck near Little Pawnee Peak, south of Blue Lake in Allenspark. They were hiking the Pawnee Pass Trail when they derailed from the path, and then followed the ridge line from Pawnee Peak down to Little Pawnee Peak when they got stuck, the release stated.

Flight for Life Colorado flew two rescuers to the area while four other rescuers went in on foot to look for the hikers. The hikers on the ground came into voice contact with the hikers, according to the release, but the rescuers were roughly 300 feet below them.

The hikers were stuck in fifth-class terrain, which is dangerous with loose rock and vertical cliffs, the release stated.

Because of the terrain, rescuers determined it was too dangerous to continue in the dark. Two Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members slept at the base of the cliff and stayed in contact with the hikers throughout the night, according to the release.

On Sunday the sheriff’s office requested the Colorado Army National Guard respond with their hoist system. They also requested rescuers from Alpine Rescue Team and Larimer County Search and Rescue to go in as backup.

Search-and-rescue crew members prepare to rescue two hikers stranded near Little Pawnee Peak on Aug. 10, 2020 in Allenspark. Rescue operations took over 17 hours./ Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Rescuers on foot started again Monday morning at 6 a.m. About two hours later, the National Guard successfully hoisted the hikers from the mountainside.

The two did not sustain any serious injuries, and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The rescue involved 27 rescuers Sunday night and Monday morning. American Medical Response and Indian Peaks Fire Protection District also assisted in the rescue.

Brooklyn Dance

