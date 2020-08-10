GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County records 16 coronavirus cases Monday, no new deaths

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Monday recorded 16 additional coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

There have now been 2,086 positive or probable cases in the county, and the death toll remains at 74. Of the cases, 188 individuals have been hospitalized and 802 have recovered, which is seven more than Sunday. There are 142 disease investigations in progress.

Data updated Monday shows that 34,362 county residents have been tested. The five-day average percent of positive tests is 2.4, lower than the overall percent of positive tests, which is 4.71. The five-day average of new daily cases on Monday is 13.6. One week ago, the average was 23.8.

Statewide, there have been 51,039 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,863 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,746 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 6,516 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 593,794 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

  • 0-9: 50
  • 10-19: 196
  • 20-29: 672
  • 30-39: 258
  • 40-49: 265
  • 50-59: 239
  • 60-69: 159
  • 70-79: 124
  • 80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.

Brooklyn Dance

