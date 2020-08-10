GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder places Officer Waylon Lolotai on…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder places Officer Waylon Lolotai on administrative leave

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Officer Waylon Lolotai

The Boulder Police Department placed Officer Waylon Lolotai, who has been the subject of several excessive force complaints, on administrative leave for an internal investigation into possible social media posts celebrating police violence.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh confirmed the leave, which was first reported Friday by Boulder Beat. It was not immediately known when Lolotai was placed on leave.

Aulabaugh said the leave, which is paid, was due to an internal investigation into an Instagram account that Lolotai appears to be connected to.

The Boulder Beat reported Boulder police Chief Maris Herold at a meeting with the local NAACP chapter said the leave was due to an investigation into social media posts made by a company Lolotai runs called Tactical Toa that appeared to celebrate police violence against civilians.

The social media posts have been a subject of debate after Boulder’s Safe Access For Everyone posted a video detailing them.

The suspension may have already started to impact cases in which Lolotai has been involved. During an arraignment docket in Boulder District Court on Friday, one defense attorney delayed a potential plea deal because the “shocking” report of a suspended officer involved in the case could be exculpatory evidence.

While the attorney never mentioned him by name, it appeared the attorney was referring to Lolotai.

Lolotai was sued by a woman after he shoved her during an encounter on University Hill in 2018, and was also the subject of an investigation for his arrest of a black man who was filming a police interaction with homeless people in 2019.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Dermatology Through Telemedicine

    Dermatology Center of The Rockies provides quality, comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services to people of all ages. Board Certified...
  2. Christina’s Luxuries Online

    Did you know you can shop Christina’s Luxuries online? Put the ease of online shopping together with the finest selection...
  3. Choose Carpet Masters Of Colorado

    Why do so many homeowners choose Carpet Masters of Colorado for all of their flooring needs? They are locally owned...
  4. Continuing Care Retirement Community

    Our circumstances and abilities can change in our retirement years. That’s an important reason that many families choose AltaVita Independent...
  5. Heather Gardens Homes For Sale

    If you have been looking at Heather Gardens homes for sale, you need to talk to Fred Smith, Realtor. He...