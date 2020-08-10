Boulder requesting event proposals for Indigenous Peoples Day; applications due Aug. 20

The Boulder Human Relations Commission is soliciting proposals from area organizations interested in hosting a remote event for the fifth annual Indigenous Peoples Day between Oct. 9 and 12.

Local groups and organizations are eligible for grants through the Human Relations Commission with a maximum of $2,000 per event.

Funding priority criteria include that the event take place between Oct. 9 and 12 and be community initiated, held by a nonprofit agency or group and free and open to the public. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

The Boulder Office of Arts and Culture also is offering enhancement sponsorships of up to $2,000 per event for programs including arts components. Examples of arts components include visual arts and crafts, music, theater and dance and educational activities, including lectures.

Indigenous Peoples Day is recognized on the second Monday of every October. The event, Boulder’s website reads, is “part of a national effort to recognize and honor the existence, culture and contributions of the original inhabitants of North America.” Boulder City Council passed a resolution in 2016 officially recognizing the day.

More information about Indigenous Peoples Day and proposal requirements can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/community-relations/indigenous-peoples-day.