Erie Police say vehicles broken into, stolen over weekend

Erie Police said multiple reports were made Saturday about stolen vehicles and vehicles being broken into.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Erie police said an officer attempted to contact a person on foot wearing dark clothing around neighborhoods at County Line Road and Erie Parkway, but the individual eluded the officer.

Police said shortly after, another officer initiated a traffic stop but the driver also eluded the officer. The vehicle was found later, unoccupied, abandoned in a field. The vehicle had been stolen out of Broomfield and had plates which were stolen from Longmont, according to the statement.

Police said there were two reports made about stolen vehicles and three reports of trespasses. The vehicles were unlocked and keys were inside the stolen vehicles. Items taken from the vehicles include garage door openers.

Police said the reports were made around 7 a.m. and believe the incidents happened between 1 and 5 a.m.

“It is likely that the suspects stole a vehicle in Erie, abandoned it and stole another vehicle that has yet to be recovered,” according to the statement.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Residents are asked to call dispatch at 303-441-4444 with information.

