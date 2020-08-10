GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Final three defendants in cover-up of Lafayette overdose death sentenced

Christine Vivanco, Jared Wolach, Demetrius Rodriguez and Zakiry Cable (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Three defendants who pleaded guilty to trying to cover up a drug overdose death in Lafayette last year have now been sentenced in their cases.

Christina Vivanco, 45, was sentenced to 90 days of work release and three years of probation for tampering with a deceased human body, according to online court records.

Demetrius Chazz Rodriguez, 23, was sentenced to two years of probation for concealing death and a three-year deferred sentence for tampering with evidence, according to online court records. He was also given 60 days of house arrest and 80 hours of community service.

Jared Wolach, 40, was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and 120 days of house arrest for tampering with physical evidence, according to online court records.

A fourth defendant, Zakiry Cade Cable, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer and was sentenced to 92 days in jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lafayette police found Jasper Pont, 21, of Boulder, dead in his own car on Jan. 22, 2019, in the 2100 block of Cliffrose Lane. The coroner’s office ultimately determined Pont died of heroin, cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Police suspected foul play when a coroner’s investigator determined Pont had been dead for about 10 hours when his body was found, but neighbors said Pont’s car had not been parked in the neighborhood for more than six hours.

Cable’s girlfriend called police about a week later and said she had overheard Cable talking about Pont’s death. Police went to talk to Cable, who initially destroyed his cellphone when police tried to seize it as evidence.

Through interviews with people who knew Pont, police were eventually led to Rodriguez and Vivanco, who said they were with Pont at Vivanco’s house when they found him unresponsive. Vivanco told police she called Wolach in hopes he had naloxone to treat Pont.

Vivanco said when it was determined Pont could not be revived, she asked Wolach and Rodriguez to help her hide his body so police would not find out someone had died in her house of a drug overdose while her children were home. She said Wolach and Rodriguez moved Pont’s body into his car and Rodriguez drove it to the drop-off site, while Vivanco followed behind and picked up Rodriguez.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
