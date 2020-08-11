Florida woman rescued after falling 30 feet from waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park

A 47-year-old Florida woman sustained serious injuries after falling close to 30 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, from Tallahassee, fell near the top of Bridal Veil Falls and into the pool below, according to a news release from the park.

Members of the park’s search and rescue team provided medical care and conducted a technical rescue, according to the release. At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, the woman was flown by Lifeguard Two Air Ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. No additional details were available Monday.