Grass fire extinguished overnight on Nelson Road

Firefighters extinguished a small grass fire early Monday morning.

The fire is estimated to have burned 2.5 acres of grass.

Boulder County dispatch received a report at 1 a.m. of a small grass fire in the area of 3500 Nelson Road, in an unincorporated region of Boulder County. A deputy was then dispatched to the area and confirmed the presence of a fire from a considerable distance away.

Firefighters from Lefthand Fire and Hygiene Fire arrived at the scene and quickly contained the spread of the fire. The firefighters completely extinguished the fire within two hours. No structures were threatened and no immediate cause of the fire has been identified.

Anna Haynes

