Half of Boulder’s trash recycled or composted, data shows

Boulder released its most current waste diversion numbers July 31, estimating the community recycled and composted 50% of its waste in 2019.

Waste diversion refers to the amount of waste being composted or recycled instead of sent to a landfill. This is difficult to measure accurately, because it fluctuates greatly over time and no standard measure of it exists across municipalities.

“Total diversion rate can be swayed significantly by anomalous one-time events, such as a large scale construction and demolition project or natural disasters that results in large quantities of waste in that one year,” said Lauren Tremblay, analyst for Boulder Sustainability.

Because 2019’s measure includes new information not recorded in previous years, 2019’s overall diversion rate is not directly comparable to the rates of previous years.

Regardless, Tremblay said she believes Boulder’s waste diversion has been improving over the years. Waste diversion from “regularly scheduled service figures” — such as curbside collection from homes and businesses — has improved by 5% compared to 2018 and almost 10% compared to 2016.

“It is extremely promising to see such strides made in waste going to compost and recycling facilities instead of the landfill in this sector because curbside collection is much more representative of the daily consumption and disposal behaviors of our community,” Tremblay said.

Boulder City Council adopted the Universal Zero Waste Ordinance in June 2015, Boulder Sustainability Manager Kara Mertz said, “to create a convenient, easy-to-understand (recycling and composting) system with equal access — whether you are at home, at work, at school or visiting Boulder.”

“Recycling and composting options should be as easy to find as a trash can,” Mertz added. “Community surveys have consistently shown that Boulder residents and businesses want to do the right thing but are often confused or don’t have convenient ways to participate. Our goal has always been to shift this.”

The Universal Zero Waste Ordinance states Boulder’s goal of diverting 85% of its waste from landfills by 2025. To achieve this, Boulder must divert 35% more of its waste annually within the next five years.

Tremblay said that with Boulder’s sustainability initiatives, the goal can be met. Such initiatives include an expansion of curbside recycling and composting services to all residents, implementation of the Universal Zero Waste Ordinance and updated construction and demolition codes. These codes require 75% waste diversion for demolition projects and “100% recycling for cardboard, metal and clean wood for new construction projects.”

Mertz said, “It’s certainly not going to be a straight line trajectory. But, over the past several months, the world has shown it can withstand seismic shifts, and I am hopeful we can make leaps now toward zero waste as well.”

Creating a circular materials economy is one of the focal points of Boulder’s Climate Mobilization Action Plan (CMAP). The other four categories are energy systems, regenerative ecosystems, land use and financial systems.

Boulder officially launched CMAP in September 2019. More information about how Boulder is pursuing zero waste can be found at zerowasteboulder.com.