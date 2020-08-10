Lafayette hires economic development manager

Lafayette officials recently hired Brigid Keating as the city’s new economic development manager and executive director of the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority.

The position will be split between the city and the authority.

Position duties include developing plans and implementing goals for economic development and urban renewal initiatives, implementing innovative programs to create economic value, as well as supervising and evaluating the performance of the downtown revitalization effort.

Keating worked as the Director of Real Estate Projects for Denver International Airport and spent five years as the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

“I have centered my career around engaging with communities and building stronger neighborhoods through economic development.” said Keating. “Fundamentally, I believe in the goals of creating more equitable, sustainable, and resilient places to live, work and play. I am excited to contribute to the Lafayette community and collaborate with my talented peers.”

Roger Caruso, the former executive director, has been working with the city under contract and will continue to do so until October.

“It was my honor to work for Lafayette constituents over the last 10 years, and with such a talented group of professional and dedicated city employees,” Caruso said. “Brigid is the right person at the right time to grow on Lafayette’s strengths. I know she will do an outstanding job in the position and wish her nothing but success.”

City Administrator Fritz Sprague said more than 170 people applied for the position.

Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority Chair Kevin Muller said the board and city are excited to work with Keating.

“She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating sustainable, resilient, and equitable places,” Muller said. “We look forward to her fresh perspective, direction and energy as LURA moves forward during these challenging times.”