Longmont police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash that occurred on County Road 1 just south of 9th Avenue, Sgt. Eric Lewis said. The driver was seriously injured and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. All thee were taken to a hospital.

County Road 1 was shut down Sunday evening as officers processed the scene. The case is still under investigation.