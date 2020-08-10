Mountain View Fire Rescue, Rocky Mountain Fire to merge to one district

Mountain View Fire Rescue and Rocky Mountain Fire have entered into an agreement to merge, effective Jan. 1, 2021, and will operate under the name Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Mountain View Fire Rescue serves Dacono, Erie, Mead and Niwot while Rocky Mountain serves Superior, Eldorado Springs, Marshall, Flagstaff and unincorporated Boulder County.

According to a statement, the merger will allow for efficiency and reduction in duplication of services and resources while increasing opportunities for enhancing existing services. Together, the district will cover more than 250 square miles and 85,000 residents.

In September 2018, Lafayette entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Rocky Mountain Fire District to begin operationally and administratively “sharing” personnel, vehicles and equipment with the expectation a committee would be formed to discuss potentially forming a fire authority.

In 2019, Mountain View Fire Protection District entered the discussion. In February, Lafayette approved ending the city’s exploration of creating a fire authority with both districts.

All three entities hired a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study to determine if service could be enhanced and if significant efficiency could be achieved by the creation of an authority.

A virtual town hall merger meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 18. The link to the video can be found at bit.ly/30L9TrY.