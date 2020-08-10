Rep. Joe Neguse launches virtual job and resource fair to help unemployed workers during coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., is launching his first virtual job and resource fair to help Coloradans navigate unemployment and the job search process during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lafayette congressman created the virtual hub negusejobfair.com to connect workers to local employers, resources from local organizations and a series of training resources and workshops.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous strain on workers at every level of our economy, and as a result many Coloradans are facing new unemployment or looking for a change in work to accommodate health and safety conditions,” Neguse said in a news release.

Neguse added he is pushing Congress for an economic stimulus package that will support Colorado workers in weathering the economic effects of the coronavirus.

“While we continue that important work, our office hopes to be a resource at the community level as well to provide resources, employment connections and to lend a helping hand through our Virtual Job and Resource Fair,” he said. “While the challenges of this pandemic are large, no one should have to weather this crisis alone.”

Neguse’s office will host two training and resource sessions for workers in Boulder and Larimer counties to connect them with resources, experts and employers in their area. The sessions will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Those interested can visit negusejobfair.com to register for the sessions and explore resources.