Affidavit: Longmont police shot at suspect as he drove stolen SUV toward officer

The man Longmont police shot at as he drove away from a scene in a stolen car Monday had escaped parole, the arrest affidavit states.

Keith Beyer, 31, was arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen SUV and then by foot.

While officers investigated three reports of a man attempting to steal vehicles in north Longmont before noon Monday, a resident in the area told officers the suspect, later identified as Beyer, entered a garage at the rear of her property, according to an initial news release from Longmont police. Officers walked to the garage and saw Beyer in a black Chevrolet Suburban.

Beyer put the stolen SUV in reverse and backed down the driveway, according to the release, “placing the officers in immediate danger and forcing them to flee for cover.” An officer fired one round at the SUV during the altercation. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured, the release states.

Beyer drove off, hitting a fence and a UPS truck on the way, the affidavit states. He later told officers he abandoned the car and continued on foot because one of the tires blew out.

He was taken into custody less than five minutes later, when officers stopped Beyer with a taser in the 1200 block of Spruce Avenue.

Beyer was arrested on suspicion of 12 charges: careless danger, reckless endangerment, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree trespassing of a dwelling, first-degree auto trespass with intent to commit a crime, first-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing of a fenced property, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer and leaving the scene of a crime.

According to the affidavit, a backpack was later reported found about a mile away from where the incident occurred, at 2201 14th Ave. Court and law enforcement paperwork belonging to Beyer was inside, as well as “a sandwhich size Zip-Lock bag with about five ounces of presumptive positive methamphetamine.” There were also about nine empty jeweler’s baggies and a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield, the affidavit states.

In an interview at the Longmont Police Department, Beyer told officers “parole was looking for him and (he) had been running from them during the day,” according to the affidavit. He admitted to entering a house, leaving when the owner asked him to, and then entering another garage, where he saw the keys to the SUV in the console.

He told officers that when he got into the SUV, he saw the officers behind him, and was trying to flee the scene. He said he was not trying to hurt the officers, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Beyer had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the Department of Corrections for violating his parole. The warrant advised “Beyer had violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.”

In 2013, Beyer pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding, attempted escape, possession of a controlled substance, motor vehicle theft, escape and third-degree assault in six cases between Adams, Boulder and Jefferson counties. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to escape in Jefferson County, and in 2008, he pleaded guilty to theft in Jefferson County.

Online court records show bond has been set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.