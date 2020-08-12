Boulder residents seek to intervene in Bedrooms Are For People lawsuit

Three Boulder residents who oppose the Bedrooms Are For People ballot initiative are seeking to intervene in the campaign’s lawsuit against the city.

Valerie Yates, David Raduziner and Linda Sparn filed a motion to intervene as plaintiffs in district court Friday in order to prevent the Bedrooms campaign from getting on the ballot.

Boulder city officials have been mired in controversy after giving incorrect information on petition signature requirements and deadlines to the Bedrooms Are For People campaign, which seeks to change occupancy limits to allow one person per bedroom, plus one person, to live in a house.

Despite the errors, a majority of City Council members voted against referring the measure to the ballot.

Campaign organizers Chelsea Castellano and Eric Budd filed a lawsuit against the city Aug. 3, asking the court to compel city officials to certify their petition and place it on the ballot.

Yates registered Balanced Boulder as a nonprofit corporation with the Colorado Secretary of State on Aug. 5, with the goal to “oppose an amendment to the Charter of the City of Boulder,” according to the motion to intervene. Valerie Yates is not related to Boulder Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates, who is named as a defendant in the Bedrooms Are For People lawsuit.

Yates, Raduziner and Sparn contend that certifying the Bedrooms measure for the ballot would violate state and city election law.

Bedrooms organizers are seeking to “fundamentally change election law,” the motion states, by giving cities the ability to rewrite ballot requirements through guidelines prepared by city staff.

“Though BAFP claimed the mantle of ‘democracy,’ its claims are in fact anti-democratic, as they seek to subordinate supreme law … to the opinions of a City bureaucrat,” the motion states.

Yates, Raduziner and Sparn are also opposed to the Bedrooms Are For People initiative as a whole, according to the motion, alleging that it would “dramatically increase the cost of housing in Boulder, harm families, students and other residents and harm school systems.”

Bedrooms Are For People should have sought legal counsel on the ballot requirements apart from the city’s guidance, Yates, Raduziner and Sparn wrote in an accompanying court filing.

“They knew their only hope was to bury their head in the sand, follow guidelines they knew might well be wrong, and hope to get a pass,” the filing states.

Bedrooms Are For People filed a response to the motion Monday, asking the court to deny the motion to intervene and describing Balanced Boulder as a shell company.

“Their desire to squelch a vote of the people on a proposed charter amendment is not a right that the law grants them authority to enforce,” the Bedrooms response states. “Put simply, while the Three Homeowners are entitled to vote ’no’ on BAFP’s proposed ballot question, they have no entitlement to stop others from voting on it by excluding it from the ballot entirely.”

Citizens don’t have the right to intervene in the lawsuit just because they don’t like the initiative, the Bedroom’s response states.

“Rather than trust the citizens of Boulder to reach the correct conclusion on this policy question, they seek to block voters other than themselves from making that decision for the City,” the campaign’s response states.