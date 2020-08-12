GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder police seek 6 people suspected of stealing memorabilia from Events Center

University of Colorado Boulder Police are looking for six people they believe stole “several memorabilia items” from the university’s Events Center.

The six entered the center about 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from police. One of the items stolen was a signed basketball.

Police spokesman Scott Pribble said he could not disclose what other items were stolen.

Police tweeted photos Tuesday of the six people that were taken from security cameras, and believe there were three women and three men.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individuals is asked to call Officer Berry at 303-492-6666. No additional information was available Tuesday.

