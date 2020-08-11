GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Grizzly Creek fire update: I-70 remains closed…

Grizzly Creek fire update: I-70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon

There is no estimated time for reopening

By | stabachnik@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions Tuesday through Glenwood Canyon as the Grizzly Creek fire continues to burn in the nearby canyon.

There is no estimated time for reopening the road between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with drivers advised to take alternative routes, Grizzly Fire officials said on a Facebook page.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to residents in No Name. No structures have been threatened, officials said Monday.

The fire, burning just east of Glenwood Springs, grew fast, consuming 1,300 acres as of Monday night. It closed the interstate Monday afternoon.

Updates on the road closures can be found at cotrip.org.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real-time events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
